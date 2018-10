Karl C. Schumann, 82, passed away at 7:55 a.m. Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 11:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 pm at the Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin with Pastor Reed officiating.

