Karl E. Krug, 79, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville with full military honors.