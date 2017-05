Katherine M. Hebel, 50, of Centralia, died at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Funeral services and burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Chapel in Rose Lawn Memory gardens in Bethalto.