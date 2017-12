Katherine Rosetta Surtani, 78, of Bethalto, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with her family at her side.

The family will have a memorial service at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at New Wine Family Church, 1121 Poplar St. in Wood River.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights is handling cremation services.