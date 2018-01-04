Katherine T. Wilson, 81, of East Alton, died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.
