Kathleen “Kay” Kreider, 88, of Alton, died at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Integrity of Alton.

A memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.