Kathleen E. Willcut

Kathleen E. Willcut, 50, of Arnold, Mo., passed away at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018, at her residence with her family by her side under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Clarence Rogers officiating.