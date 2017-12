Kathleen Elaine Kalchoff, 79, of Granite City, died Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, with a Panikhida Wake Service at 7 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A Divine Liturgy Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Holy Trinity Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church in Madison. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.