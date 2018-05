Kathleen Garner, 91, of Wood River, passed away 2:40 p.m. Monday, May 28, 2018, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 1, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Phil Garner will officiate. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.