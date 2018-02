Kathleen Marie Darr, 65, died at 7:02 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, with loved ones by her side, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey.