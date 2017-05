Kathleen Rose “Kathy” Modene, 67 of Glen Carbon, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Mo.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, is handling arrangements.