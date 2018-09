Kathrene B. Johns

Kathrene B. Johns, 92, of Godfrey, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Friday, September 14, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, September 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 24, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, with Pastor Tim Pate officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.