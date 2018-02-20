Kathryn E. Goldman, 90, died at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at Integrity of Godfrey.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
