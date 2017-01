Kathryn Elizabeth Sittner (nee Menoni), 93, of Edwardsville, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.