Kathryn “Kay” J. Wesley, 90, of Alton, died at 11:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A prayer service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton, followed by visitation from 4:30-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will follow at Saints Simon and Jude Cemetery in Gillespie, Ill.