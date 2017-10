Kathryn “Kay” Heaton, 75, of Fosterburg, died at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.