Kathy Ann “Kat” Malone, 51, died Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at her residence.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling cremation arrangements.
Kathy Ann “Kat” Malone, 51, died Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at her residence.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling cremation arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014