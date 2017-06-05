Kay Ellen Boyer, 74, of Alton, died at 9:16 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at her residence.
Visitation and service were Monday, June 5, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.
Kay Ellen Boyer, 74, of Alton, died at 9:16 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at her residence.
Visitation and service were Monday, June 5, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014