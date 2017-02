Keith E. Prue, 59, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, followed by burial at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.