Bryan “Keith” Sharp, 59, of Glen Carbon, died at 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.
Bryan “Keith” Sharp, 59, of Glen Carbon, died at 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014