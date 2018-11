Kendall Joyce Zehnle

Kendall Joyce Zehnle, 58, of Granite City, passed away at 1:47 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 19, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 20, at Word of Life Tabernacle with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will be private.