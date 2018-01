Kenneth “Kenny” James Dunn, 59, of Desoto, Mo., formerly of Granite City, died Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A second visitation will be noon until services at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6776 Vo-Tech Road, Bonne Terre, Mo. Interment will be in St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre, Mo., with full military honors.