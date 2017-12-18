Kenneth A. Link, 71, died at 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at his home in Godfrey.

Born Aug. 18, 1946, in Belleville, he was the son of George and Grace (Winning) Link. Ken married his high school sweetheart, Glenda Mary, on Sept. 24, 1964.

Along with his wife of 53 years, he is survived by three children, Karen Walter (Keith) of Omaha, Neb., Denise Pritchard of Alton, and Christopher Link (Jennifer) of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Katelyn Meyer (Andrew) of Omaha, Neb., Kelsie Walter of Ankeny, Iowa, Carley Link of the U.S. Navy, Caleb Link of Alton, and Josephine Link of Godfrey; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Vincent Meyer of Omaha, Neb.

Ken retired from Boeing (McDonnell Aircraft) after 32 years in January 1999. He joined his wife working at their business, Picture This and More in Alton, for 23 years. Many of their customers became longtime friends. Ken held several offices in the Professional Picture Framers Association, St. Louis Chapter, and was President of the International PPFA for two years. He was a talented musician and drummer for DD Revival, Bud Schulz’s Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band and the LCCC Jazz Band. He shared that interest with his son and grandson. He spent many summer vacations volunteering as percussion instructor with AHS Marching 100. Ken also enjoyed golf and volunteered at Rolling Hills Golf Club during the summers. He enjoyed traveling, especially England and France. Ken was a lifelong learner, loved computers and anything technical. He enjoyed developing websites for several businesses and organizations. His latest interest was photography and he was preparing a website to share his photos. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, missing very few birthdays, dance recitals and sporting events. Memories of his life will be cherished by his family and many who knew him. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Steven Friese will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Godfrey First United Methodist Church or St. Louis Children’s Hospital NICU.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.