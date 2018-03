Kenneth E. Brangenberg, 90, of Kampsville, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at home, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 23, at St. Anselm’s Church in Kampsville. Burial will follow at Silver Creek Cemetery in Kampsville with full military rites.