Kenneth Eugene Brown, 83, of Wood River, died at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Committal services with full military honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Glasgow Cemetery.