Kenneth Flannery, 49, of Bethalto, died at 6:24 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military rites by Alton VFW Post 1308.