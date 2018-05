It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth George Sanders Jr. of Golden Eagle announces his passing Monday, May 28, 2018, at the age of 69.

A funeral service in memory of Ken will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 1, at Hanks-Gress Funeral Home, 145 Community Ave. in Brussels. A gathering at Kinder’s Restaurant in Golden Eagle will follow immediately after the service. All are welcome.