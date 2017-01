Kenneth LaVerne Klette, 89, of Alhambra, died at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Granite City.

Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. A committal service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Bailey Cemetery in Tolono, Ill.