Kenneth Lee Hozian, 66, of Concord, Ill., formerly of Granite City, died at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, where service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.