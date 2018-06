Kenneth M. Bastholm, 74, of Edwardsville, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Janet Riley officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.