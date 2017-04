Kenneth O. Outhouse, 87, of Wood River, died at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.