Kenneth P. Orr, 71, of Collinsville, passed away at 8:59 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at his home.

He was born Jan. 4, 1947, in Wood River, a son of the late Leroy E. and Freida (Ross) Orr. He married Linda S. (Kilbury) Orr on April 6, 1974 in Naples, Italy, and she survives.

The United States Marine Corps veteran proudly served in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. He retired after 26 years of dedicated service to his country and was the recipient of many medals and awards throughout his years of service. He had a love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles and loved his many travels around the country. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Andrea Orr of Collinsville, Matthew and Connie Orr of Barnhart, Mo., and Aaron and Denise Orr of Jacksonville, Fla.; one granddaughter, Grace Orr of Collinsville; a brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Nancy Orr of New Bern, N.C.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeff McManis of Godfrey, John and Sharon Kilbury of Belleville, Richard Kilbury of Collinsville, Roseann and Rich Baldwin of Fairview Heights, Helen and Jeff Work of Caseyville and Muriel Rodriguez of Fairview Heights; nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine McManis; and brother-in-law, Phillip Kilbury.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 3 p.m. until time of funeral service and military honors at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. The Rev. Clint Wisdom will officiate. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, The Purple Heart Foundation or support your local veterans organization and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.