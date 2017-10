U.S. Air Force Retired Col. Kenneth R. Neher, 72, of Edwardsville, died from lymphoma Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.

A “Celebration of the Life of Kenn Neher” will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the SIUE Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom. A private graveside service will be at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery in St. Louis.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.