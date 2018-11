Kenneth Ray Couch

Kenneth Ray Couch, 77, of Bethalto, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 26, 2018, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 27, at the Bethalto Church of God. Burial will follow at the Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery.