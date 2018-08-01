Kenneth Richard Biggs, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 10:38 a.m. Sat. July 14, 2018 at his home.

He was born Sept. 16, 1960 in Granite City to Richard E. & Margaret D. Biggs.

Kenny played the drums in a band and used to love to practice when he had the chance. He also loved his motorcycles, especially Harley’s and boats like the Titanic.

He is survived by children: Richard Keith and Nicole Biggs; an awaited grandson; and 3 sisters: Doris McNeish, Anna Louise Springs and Alice Fay Smith.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.