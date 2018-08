Kenneth Todd “Kdog” Johnson, 57, of Madison, passed away at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 2 p.m. until funeral service at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Adam Hahs officiating.