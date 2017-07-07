Kent Monical, 55, of Independence, Mo., died Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Paynic Home for Funerals, followed by a funeral procession to Rose Lawn Memory Gardens for burial services.
Kent Monical, 55, of Independence, Mo., died Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Paynic Home for Funerals, followed by a funeral procession to Rose Lawn Memory Gardens for burial services.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014