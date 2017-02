Kenton Erle Reynolds, 77 of Granite City, formerly of Madison, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, Feb. 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.