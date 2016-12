Kerry Murl McCracken, 58 of Edwardsville, died at 7:42 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. He will be cremated.