Ketra Spaulding, 92, of Godfrey, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018, at The Fountain in Godfrey.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Godfrey United Methodist Church. Rev. Steven Friese will officiate.

Marks Mortuary is handling arrangements.