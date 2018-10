Kevin “Scott” Sawyer

Kevin “Scott” Sawyer, 61, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Peoria Heights, Illinois passed away at 4:33 a.m. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at his home.

In celebration of his life, a gathering will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, October 14, at The Studio at the Wooden Nickel in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements.