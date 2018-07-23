Kevin Dwayne Johnson, 52, of New Delhi, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
A celebration of life memorial service will take place at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin Dwayne Johnson, 52, of New Delhi, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
A celebration of life memorial service will take place at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018