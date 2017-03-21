Kevin J. Stoeckel, 50, of South Roxana, died at 5:46 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, at his residence.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
