Kevin Neil Theisen

Kevin Neil Theisen, 63, of Alton, rode his Harley off into the sunset for his final ride on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

He was a transportation engineer for 30 years at SuperValu in St. Louis. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Theisen; sister, Marsha Jones; and stepdaughter, Spring Inniss. Kevin was a gentle, intellectual, talented and hilarious friend to all. His cordial, kind and enthusiastic spirit inspired his friends and family throughout his life, and will continue to do so. Donations of “big bags of money” can be made in his name to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Home in St. Louis. Plans for a gathering for a celebration of his life are pending.