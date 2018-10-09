Kevin Randall Cochran, 58, of Granite City, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Per Kevin’s request, there will be no services.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.
Kevin Randall Cochran, 58, of Granite City, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Per Kevin’s request, there will be no services.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018