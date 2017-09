Kimberly A. Bryant, died at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at her home in Fieldon.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A prayer service will be Sunday evening at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at St. Norberts Catholic Church in Hardin. Burial will follow at Hardin City Cemetery in Hardin.