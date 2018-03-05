Kimberly A. Hastings, 57, of Granite City, died at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Granite City.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
