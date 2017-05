Kimberly Faye Watters, 56, of Bunker Hill, died at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens.