Kirsten Celeste “K.C.” McCallister, 47, of Granite City, died at 9:16 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Clayton.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.