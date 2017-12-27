Kristi Lavite

Kristi Lynn Lavite, 51, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at her brother’s residence.
Visitation will be noon until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills.
